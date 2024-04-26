Loud boom in Hamilton caused by propane tank, police say
A loud explosion was heard across Hamilton on Friday after a propane tank was accidentally destroyed and detonated at a local scrap metal yard, police say.
Hamilton Police Service said it has fielded "numerous" reports of the explosion, which rang out just after 7 p.m.
They said no injuries were reported and there is no threat to public safety.