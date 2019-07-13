Funeral held for Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter'
Beth Chapman, left, and Duane Chapman arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn on June 4, 2014 . (Wade Payne / Invision)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 13, 2019 5:27PM EDT
AURORA, Colo. -- Friends and family of the late "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV show co-star Beth Chapman are gathering in Colorado to remember her life.
Funeral services in Chapman's home state of Colorado were being livestreamed Saturday.
Chapman died last month at the age of 51 in Hawaii, where she lived with her family. She had been battling cancer for about two years.
Chapman and her husband Duane "Dog" Chapman starred in the A&E show until it was cancelled in 2012. The show followed the couple as they apprehended people who avoided arrest warrants.
They later starred in Country Music Television's "Dog & Beth: On the Hunt."
Chapman was born Alice Elizabeth Smith in Denver. She married Duane Chapman, the self-proclaimed world's best bounty hunter, in 2006.
