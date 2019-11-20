Jussie Smollett: Chicago prosecution was malicious
FILE - In this March 26, 2019 file photo, actor Jussie Smollett smiles and waves to supporters before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped, in Chicago. A Chicago judge is expected to decide whether to let a former U.S. attorney stay on as special prosecutor examining the dismissal of charges against actor Smollett. The hearing Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, comes after Dan Webb revealed he co-hosted a fundraiser for Kim Foxx during her 2016 run for Chicago’s top prosecutor job. Her office in March abruptly dropped charges accusing Smollett of staging a racist, homophobic attack on himself. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 11:31AM EST
CHICAGO - Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett says his $10,000 payment after the close of a criminal case should prevent Chicago from seeking reimbursement for a police investigation of his claim that he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack.
Smollett's attorneys filed a response Tuesday to Chicago's lawsuit in federal court. They also filed a counterclaim against the city, saying Smollett was the victim of a malicious prosecution that caused humiliation and extreme distress.
Smollett told police he was beaten in January by two men who looped a noose around his neck. Chicago police said it was staged, and Smollett was charged with making a false report.
But prosecutors in March dropped the case. Smollett maintains his innocence but agreed to let authorities keep a $10,000 bail.
