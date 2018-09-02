

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press





ATLANTA -- A fiery, old-school pastor who is under fire for saying black America is losing "its soul" at Aretha Franklin's funeral stands firm by his words with the hopes that those critics can understand his perspective.

Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. told The Associated Press in a phone interview Sunday he felt his sermon was appropriate at Franklin's funeral Friday in Detroit. The Atlanta-based pastor felt his timing was right, especially after other speakers spoke on the civil rights movement and President Donald Trump.

Williams says his words about black women being incapable of raising sons alone and his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement were taken out of context. But some called Williams' eulogy a "disaster" and questioned why he was chosen as the one to honour Franklin.