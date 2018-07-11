Whitney Houston's mom expresses 'shock' over abuse claims
In this Jan. 22, 2013, file photo Cissy Houston poses for a portrait in New York. (Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018 10:40AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 11, 2018 1:21PM EDT
NEW YORK - Whitney Houston's mother says allegations that her superstar daughter and her son were molested by her niece are “unfathomable.”
In a statement to People magazine on behalf of herself and niece, singer Dionne Warwick, Cissy Houston revealed they first learned of the claims two days before the documentary “Whitney” premiered in May.
In the film, Whitney Houston's longtime assistant said the singer told her that cousin Dee Dee Warwick molested her as a child and Whitney's oldest brother also claimed he, too, was molested.
In the statement, Cissy Houston says Dee Dee Warwick may have had her “personal challenges,” but the idea that she would have molested her children is “overwhelming and unfathomable.”
Dee Dee Warwick died in 2008. Whitney Houston died in 2012.
The magazine hits newsstands on Friday.
More Celebrity News
Top Entertainment News
- Stratford mayor encourages Justin Bieber to hold wedding in his hometown
- Cineplex to add at least five more virtual-reality experience centres
- George Clooney released after motorcycle crash in Italy
- Justin Bieber confirms engagement to model Hailey Baldwin
- 'Scorpion' becomes Drake's eighth album to reach No. 1 on Billboard's chart