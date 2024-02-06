

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Charlotte Cardin is a leading six-time Juno Awards nominee this year.

The Montreal pop singer-songwriter emerged as the top contender at the Juno nomination announcement on Tuesday, with her “99 Nights” earning nods for both album of the year, as well as pop album.

Cardin also picked up recognition in the artist of the year and fan choice categories, while her Top 10 Canadian hit “Confetti” was among the single of the year nominees.

Her sixth nomination was shared with co-writers Jason Brando and Lubalin for songwriter of the year.

Cardin took home a leading four wins at the 2022 edition of the awards.

Other major contenders this year include Toronto R&B singer Daniel Caesar and Ottawa-born Nicholas Durocher, who performs under the name Talk. They are tied with five nominations, with several in key categories, including single and album.

Among the three-time nominees are folk singer-songwriter Allison Russell, hot off her first Grammy win on Sunday, and Tate McRae, whose pop hit “Greedy” has positioned her among Canada's newest generation of breakout stars.

The Junos air live on CBC from Halifax on March 24. Nelly Furtado is set to work double duty as host and performer.

The “Promiscuous” singer made a surprise appearance at the Juno nominations ceremony, swooping into CBC headquarters in Toronto to briefly tease the crowd with her plans for the East Coast.

“I'm ready to have fun,” she said. “Get ready to party.”

Joining her at the Scotiabank Centre arena will be a run of newly announced performers, including country star Josh Rosh, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla and Talk.

Also headed to Halifax is Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty, whose two Juno nominations this year were only outshone by seeing her younger sister earn her first.

Omega Mighty is up for reggae recording for her song “Rush Dem,” featuring Haviah and Toronto Raptors' DJ 4Korners, which had Haviah glowing with pride.

“That might be better than me being nominated,” she said.

“(In) that moment my nerves went away, I felt relieved already ... Me and my sister have supported each other from the beginning of time. ”

Haviah's “Crying Crystals” is nominated for rap album while “Honey Bun” is up for rap single.

The Junos previously announced that hip-hop pioneer Maestro Fresh Wes will be this year's inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, making him the first rapper to receive the career achievement honour.

Calgary sisters and pop duo Tegan and Sara will receive the humanitarian award from actor Elliot Page for their work as advocates for the LGBTQ+ community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.