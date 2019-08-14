

TORONTO - Venerable cinematographer Roger Deakins will be honoured at next month's Toronto International Film Festival.

The 14-time Oscar nominee, who won the golden statuette last year for “Blade Runner 2049,” will get the Variety Artisan Award at the TIFF Tribute Gala.

TIFF says the award “recognizes a distinguished filmmaker who has excelled at their craft and made an outstanding contribution to cinema.”

Deakins' previous Oscar nominations include work on “Sicario,” “Skyfall,” “True Grit,” “Fargo,” “No Country for Old Men” and “The Shawshank Redemption.”

His latest work will be seen in the “The Goldfinch,” which will have its world premiere at the Toronto festival.

As previously announced, the TIFF Tribute Gala fundraiser on Sept. 9 will also honour actors Meryl Streep and Joaquin Phoenix, and filmmaker Taika Waititi.

Streep and Phoenix will each get a TIFF Tribute acting award while Waititi will receive the TIFF Ebert director's award.

The Toronto film fest runs Sept. 5 to 15.