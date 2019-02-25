Coeur de Pirate, Jeremy Dutcher added to list of Juno Awards performers
Beatrice Martin, whose stage name is Coeur de Pirate, poses for a portrait in Toronto on Thursday, March 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 11:40AM EST
TORONTO -- Polaris Prize winner Jeremy Dutcher and francophone pop singer Coeur de Pirate are hitting the stage at this year's Juno Awards.
Both musicians are among the latest round of performers added to the broadcast.
Dutcher -- who's nominated for Indigenous album of the year -- will play alongside violinist Blake Pouliot, who's up for classical album.
Coeur de Pirate will pair up with Quebec rapper Loud for their performance. They're both in the running for francophone album of the year.
Country pair the Reklaws have also joined previously announced performers Loud Luxury, Bulow and Corey Hart, who's being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
Sarah McLachlan hosts the Junos, which will broadcast live on CBC from London, Ont., on March 17.