Complete list of winners at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards
Cillian Murphy, from left, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr., present a segment from "Oppenheimer" during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, February 24, 2024 10:20PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The list of winners so far at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which are being presented live Saturday in Los Angeles.
MOVIES
ENSEMBLE
“Oppenheimer”
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
STUNT ENSEMBLE
“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part I”
TELEVISION
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
“Succession”
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
“The Bear”
FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE
Ali Wong, “Beef”
MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE
Steven Yeun, “Beef”
STUNT ENSEMBLE
“The Last of Us”