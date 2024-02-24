

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES (AP) - The list of winners so far at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which are being presented live Saturday in Los Angeles.

MOVIES

ENSEMBLE

“Oppenheimer”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

STUNT ENSEMBLE

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part I”

TELEVISION

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

“Succession”

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

“The Bear”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE

Ali Wong, “Beef”

MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

STUNT ENSEMBLE

“The Last of Us”