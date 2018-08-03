Drake drops 'In My Feelings' video chock full of cameos
NEW YORK -- Celebrities abound as Drake strolls through the streets of New Orleans in his "In My Feelings" video.
The social media challenge associated with the song is featured in the video, which was released Thursday.
La La Anthony play's Drake's love interest and former "Cosby Show" star Phylicia Rashad is her mom. Comedian Shiggy, who created the challenge associated with the song, performs "The Shiggy Dance" throughout.
Will Smith, Big Freedia and Queer Eye's Fab 5 are also among the celebrities making appearances.
"In My Feelings" is featured on Drake's fifth studio album, Scorpion.