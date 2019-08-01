

The Canadian Press





PICKERING, Ont. -- A spokesman for a city east of Toronto says the mayor will be meeting with famed producer Boi-1da next week to discuss his and frequent collaborator Drake's complaints about slow internet service.

Drake posted an Instagram story earlier this week calling on the mayor of Pickering, Ont., to bolster the city's wireless network so resident Boi-1da could send him beats for music they're trying to “cook up.”

The City of Pickering responded on Wednesday by boasting about its efforts to strengthen its broadband network in a social media post that featured more than a dozen references to Drake's songs.

Boi-1da shot back in an Instagram story that he wasn't looking for a “rap battle,” but wants officials to address the poor internet connection throughout the region.

The municipal spokesman who authored the post says it was meant to be tongue-in-cheek, but the city agrees that Wi-Fi access is a serious problem.

Mark Guinto says Pickering's mayor plans to visit Boi-1da's studio and talk about ways to “collaborate” on the issue.