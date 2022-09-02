

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are among the stars set to lend their shine to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers released a list on Friday of talent they expect will flock to the festival.

Styles stars in “My Policeman,” whose ensemble cast has been selected for a TIFF Tribute Award for Performance.

Winfrey, meanwhile, is a producer on “Sidney,” the documentary about the legendary Black actor Sidney Poitier.

She's also a character, portrayed by Quinta Brunson, in the biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which will premiere as part of TIFF's Midnight Madness program.

Yankovic is also set to attend TIFF, as is Daniel Radcliffe, who portrays him on screen. Brunson is not on the list of attendees.

Daniel Craig, star of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” is due to walk the red carpet with co-stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monae and Kate Hudson.

Among the Canadian talent expected to make an appearance are Seth Rogen, who stars in Steven Spielberg's “The Fabelmans,” and Brendan Fraser, whose performance in “The Whale” has already generated significant buzz.

It will be Spielberg's first time bringing a project to the festival.

Hours before releasing the full list of talent, TIFF announced Swift will attend the fest to present “All Too Well: The Short Film” in person.

The 13-minute short brought visual storytelling to the track “All Too Well” from her re-recorded album “Red (Taylor's Version),” which spurred a cultural sensation upon its release last November.

Swift is set to discuss her directorial debut with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sept. 9.

Other notable celebrities set to descend on the city are Jennifer Lawrence, Elisabeth Moss, Viola Davis, Jordan Peele, Zac Efron and Laura Dern.

TIFF members can buy tickets for TIFF films and special events starting Saturday, and they go on sale for the general public on Monday.

On Friday, the festival cancelled a live reading from Canadian director Jason Reitman, citing “circumstances beyond our control” on its website.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022.

- with files from The Associated Press