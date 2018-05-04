

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards show is moving into the final weeks of summer.

Organizers say the annual street party of celebrities and Top 40 music will happen this year on Aug. 26.

It marks a leap from the usual date in mid-June.

Bell Media, the show's broadcaster, says it hopes the shift will help establish a new back-to-school event.

Each year, thousands of young people gather on Queen Street in Toronto for the MMVAs in hopes of spotting famous faces from TV, film and music.

Recent attendees have included Nick Jonas, Alessia Cara, Ed Sheeran and "Criminal Minds" actor Shemar Moore.