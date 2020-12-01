

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The 2021 Juno Awards are moving to May to mark their 50th anniversary.

Organizers behind Canada's biggest night in music say the celebration is being pushed to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The televised show will take place on May 16, 2021, about a month and a half after its original planned date in March.

Allan Reid, head of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, says the plan will allow for "unique outdoor programming."