Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host following outcry over anti-gay tweets
In this Dec. 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 6:54AM EST
Kevin Hart says he has stepped down as Oscars host following an outcry over previous anti-gay tweets by the comedian.
Hart posted on Twitter early Friday an apology to the LGBTQ community for his past words.
He said he stepped down so as not to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.