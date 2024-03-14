

The Associated Press





MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Instagram to tease a new brand that records show could feature jams, household items, cookbooks and cutlery.

The former actor left Instagram when she got engaged to Prince Harry, and as recently as last week, spoke about the dangers of social media. On Thursday, a new account called American Riviera Orchard appeared on Instagram, saying it was created by Meghan. The unverified account included photos of a logo and link to a website to join a waitlist to learn more details.

Documents filed in February with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office registered the American Riviera Orchard name and sought trademark protection for a variety of goods and services. Those include textiles, cutlery, “jellies, jams; marmalades” and assorted food spreads. It also said the brand might feature “coffee services in the nature of tableware; tea services in the nature of tableware; servingware for serving food and drinks; decanters” and other beverage wear.

The filing also said cookbooks and a retail space should be covered by the application.