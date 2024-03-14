Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, returns to Instagram to tease new food, cookbook, cutlery brand
FILE - Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex takes part in the keynote "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen" at the South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas on March 8, 2024. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Instagram to tease a new brand that records show could feature jams, household items, cookbooks and cutlery. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 14, 2024 4:16PM EDT
MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Instagram to tease a new brand that records show could feature jams, household items, cookbooks and cutlery.
The former actor left Instagram when she got engaged to Prince Harry, and as recently as last week, spoke about the dangers of social media. On Thursday, a new account called American Riviera Orchard appeared on Instagram, saying it was created by Meghan. The unverified account included photos of a logo and link to a website to join a waitlist to learn more details.
Documents filed in February with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office registered the American Riviera Orchard name and sought trademark protection for a variety of goods and services. Those include textiles, cutlery, “jellies, jams; marmalades” and assorted food spreads. It also said the brand might feature “coffee services in the nature of tableware; tea services in the nature of tableware; servingware for serving food and drinks; decanters” and other beverage wear.
The filing also said cookbooks and a retail space should be covered by the application.