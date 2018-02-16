'Black Panther' scores $25.2 million from Thursday debut
This image released by Disney -Marvel Studios shows Letitia Wright in a scene from "Black Panther." Actress Danai Gurira says the representation of women in the film is important for young girls to see. The film features a number of powerful female leads, including Gurira as the head of a special forces unit, Lupita Nyong‚Äôo as a spy, Angela Bassett as the Queen Mother and newcomer Wright as a scientist and inventor. (Matt Kennedy/Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 9:43PM EST
LOS ANGELES -- "Black Panther" is well on its way to a record-making weekend at the North American box office.
The Walt Disney Co. estimates Friday that the superhero movie earned $25.2 million from its Thursday preview screenings. It's the second biggest for a Marvel Studios film behind "Avengers: Age of Ultron," which earned $27.6 million in previews, and the best for the month of February.
Preview screenings typically begin with 7pm Thursday showings.
"Black Panther" is now pacing to earn somewhere between $172 and $198 million across the four-day holiday weekend. It will far surpass the previous February record held by "Deadpool" which took in $152.2 million in 2016.
Internationally, the film has grossed $47 million in its first three days with strong showings in the U.K. and Korea.
