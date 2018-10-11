Coogler returns as writer-director of 'Black Panther 2'
In this Jan. 30, 2018 photo, filmmaker Ryan Coogler poses for a portrait at the "Black Panther" press junket at the Montage Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Jake Coyle, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 6:06PM EDT
NEW YORK - Ryan Coogler isn't leaving Wakanda: The filmmaker will write and direct the sequel to “Black Panther.”
A person close to the production who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to announce the deal confirmed Coogler's return to the Marvel franchise on Thursday. The Hollywood Reporter first reported Coogler's widely expected involvement in the “Black Panther” sequel.
Neither a start date nor a release date has yet been announced.
“Black Panther” earlier this year grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, including $700 million domestically - a new record for a Marvel release.
Coogler is also a producer on the upcoming “Creed 2,” a sequel to the Coogler's 2015 Apollo Creed film.
More Movie / TV News
Top Entertainment News
- Leonard Cohen's poem on Kanye West from 'The Flame' gets buzz online
- New Zealand activists must pay for Lorde cancellation: Israeli court
- Trump describes Kanye West as 'smart cookie' during meeting
- Promoter of failed Fyre Festival gets 6 years in prison
- Embattled Soulpepper theatre names Weyni Mengesha new artistic director