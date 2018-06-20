Instagram unveils new video service in challenge to YouTube
SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook's Instagram app is loosening its restraints on video in an attempt to lure younger viewers away from YouTube.
The expansion announced Wednesday will increase Instagram's video time limit from one minute to 10 minutes for most users. Accounts with large audiences will be able to distribute programs lasting up to an hour.
Video will be available through Instagram or a new app called IGTV. It will give Facebook more opportunities to sell advertising.
It's the latest instance in which Instagram has ripped a page from a rival's playbook in an effort to preserve its status as a cool place for young people to share and view content. In this case, Instagram is mimicking YouTube. Before, Facebook and Instagram have copied Snapchat -- another magnet for teens and young adults.
