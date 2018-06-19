Natalie Portman, Jonathan Safran Foer target factory farming in film
In this June 14, 2018 file photo, producer Natalie Portman attends a special screening of "Eating Animals" at the IFC Center in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 2:09PM EDT
NEW YORK - Natalie Portman and Jonathan Safran Foer hope they can change the world - one dinner plate at a time.
The actress and the author have teamed up to produce the documentary “Eating Animals,” an indictment of the factory farm system that argues we are feeding ourselves all wrong.
The film takes viewers from a Perdue farmer in North Carolina who is knee-deep in both debt and chickens suffering horrific abnormalities to a small free-range pig farm in Iowa, where the animals roam freely.
The filmmakers visit various farms to make the case that animals confined indoors in massive factories, fed antibiotics, genetically altered and bred for the most meat isn't inevitable.
