Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
Emergency crews respond after a woman was struck by a vehicle at Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue Monday, April 29, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/ CP24)
Published Monday, April 29, 2024 1:48PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 29, 2024 1:48PM EDT
A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Bathurst Manor area in North York.
It happened at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue at around 12:40 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said an elderly woman was rushed to a hospital trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the woman was transported to the hospital via emergency run.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.