Attawapiskat band Midnight Shine covers Neil Young's 'Heart of Gold,' partly in Cree
The band Midnight Shine poses in this undated handout photo. Indigenous rock band Midnight Shine added fresh glitter to Neil Young's "Heart of Gold" with new version featuring a verse translated into Mushkegowuk Cree. The Attawapiskat musicians released a music video for their cover filmed entirely in the northern Ontario community last fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - David McDonald
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 5:00PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 8, 2019 6:03PM EST
Indigenous rockers Midnight Shine have added fresh glitter to Neil Young's "Heart of Gold" with new version that features a verse in Mushkegowuk Cree.
The Attawapiskat band released a music video for their cover that's filmed entirely in the northern Ontario community.
The clip features lead singer Adrian Sutherland playing guitar and harmonica in a boat filled with his family and friends.
The video was captured last October near Sutherland's home as part of a marathon five-day shoot that included filming for two other songs.
Midnight Shine's "Heart of Gold" introduces new elements to one of Young's most beloved songs, including a heavy drum beat, slide guitar, pow wow singing and the translated Cree verse.
Sutherland performs the Indigenous chant and the vocals, while the Trews' Chris Gormley appears as a guest drummer.
The singer said in a press release that it proved difficult to directly translate the English into Cree words because gold is described as "money rock." He said that wouldn't do justice to Young's meaning, so instead of "heart of gold" he chose to say, "good hearted."
"Heart of Gold" appears on Midnight Shine's third album "High Road."
More Music News
- Attawapiskat band Midnight Shine covers Neil Young's 'Heart of Gold,' partly in Cree
- Walk Off the Earth announce tribute concert for Mike Taylor
- Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino among Coachella headliners
- Ariana Grande cancels show due to 'unforeseeable health reasons'
- Mariah Carey's Christmas classic sets new record on Spotify