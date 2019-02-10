

The Canadian Press





Music producer Greg Wells says winning his first Grammy for the soundtrack to "The Greatest Showman" felt like a scene lifted from the pages of a Hollywood screenplay.

The Peterborough, Ont.-raised songwriter said Sunday that reality was still sinking in for him, even though several hours had passed since he rushed to the stage to accept the award for best compilation soundtrack for visual media.

Wells won as part of the team that helped create the breakout pop hits for the Hugh Jackman-led musical film, including "This Is Me."

"It really is that movie moment where they announce your name and you get this euphoric blast of hormones -- or whatever it is," the 50-year-old songwriter said by phone from Los Angeles.

Wells started his music career working inside the Canadian music scene. He joined the Kim Mitchell Band when he was still a teenager before winning a Canada Council for the Arts grant to study in L.A.

He previously had been Grammy-nominated twice: once for Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" and another time for Mika's single "Love Today." He said after losing both of those Grammys, he wasn't expecting to win this time either.

"It doesn't feel like a real thing," he added.

Other Canadians marking their first time as Grammy winners included Toronto-raised R&B singer Daniel Caesar, who split his first honour with Gabriella Wilson, known as American performer H.E.R., for their song "Best Part."

Caesar was previously nominated twice at last year's Grammys for his debut album "Freudian."

Fellow first-timer Willo Perron, who is from Montreal, nabbed the best recording package Grammy for his work on singer St. Vincent's 2017 album "Masseduction."

Veteran Grammy contender James Ehnes found himself on the receiving end of another golden prize for his contributions to violin concerto album "Kernis."

The Brandon, Man.-raised violinist won the best classical instrumental solo award -- his second career win -- while his composer, Aaron Jay Kernis, picked up a Grammy in the contemporary classical composition category for the album.

Ehnes said his packed schedule meant he couldn't make the Grammys, but he watched a livesteam of the pre-telecast from his phone at home in Ellenton, Fl., as Kernis accepted both awards on their behalf.

"I had two bottles of champagne chilling just in case, so I guess i have to drink them both," Ehnes said of the album winning two Grammys.

"It's exciting to feel that hard work rewarded."

Canadian-American violinist Lili Haydn won as part of the quartet Opium Moon. The musician received the best new age album Grammy for the group's self-titled 2018 album.

Haydn accepted the Grammy during the pre-telecast ceremony, saying she had "so much love and gratitude and respect" for other musicians nominated at the ceremony.

She said her fellow nominees "devoted literally countless hours of focus, passion and practice to making the most exquisite music we can make to sweeten this world."