Haviah Mighty wins Polaris prize for '13th Floor'
Haviah Mighty performs during the 2019 Polaris Music Prize in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 10:45PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 16, 2019 11:02PM EDT
TORONTO - Haviah Mighty has won the 2019 Polaris Music Prize for her album “13th Floor.”
The project was selected by an 11-member jury as the Canadian album of the year based on its artistic merit.
Haviah Mighty, a member of all-female Toronto hip-hop act The Sorority, uses her first full-length solo album “13th Floor” to reflect on being a woman of colour in today's society, while finding positive inspiration in her family.
The Polaris prize is considered one of the country's most prestigious music awards. Former winners include Jeremy Dutcher, Arcade Fire, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Kaytranada.
The winner receives a $50,000 cash prize and heightened global awareness for their album.
More Music News
Top Entertainment News
- Ocasek's wife says he died while recuperating from surgery
- 'SNL' rescinds cast invitation to Gillis over YouTube video
- Brad Pitt asks astronaut: Who was better? Clooney or me?
- Yada yada yada: Netflix to air 'Seinfeld' worldwide starting in 2021
- Hurt Christie Brinkley pulls out of 'Dancing with the Stars'