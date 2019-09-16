

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Haviah Mighty has won the 2019 Polaris Music Prize for her album “13th Floor.”

The project was selected by an 11-member jury as the Canadian album of the year based on its artistic merit.

Haviah Mighty, a member of all-female Toronto hip-hop act The Sorority, uses her first full-length solo album “13th Floor” to reflect on being a woman of colour in today's society, while finding positive inspiration in her family.

The Polaris prize is considered one of the country's most prestigious music awards. Former winners include Jeremy Dutcher, Arcade Fire, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Kaytranada.

The winner receives a $50,000 cash prize and heightened global awareness for their album.