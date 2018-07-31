J. Lo to receive Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 2:51PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Jennifer Lopez's two-decade music career will be honoured at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
The network announced Tuesday that Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on Aug. 20 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Lopez, who last performed at the VMAs in 2001, will also perform at the show.
The Bronx-bred performer has released multiple hits and memorable, dance-heavy music videos since the late 1990s, including "If You Had My Love," "Waiting for Tonight," "I'm Real" and "Jenny From the Block."
Past recipients of the Vanguard award include Madonna, Guns N' Roses and Beyonce.
Cardi B is the leading nominee with 10. Lopez earned two nods for her Cardi B collaboration, "Dinero," which also features DJ Khaled.
