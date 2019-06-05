Rolling Stones add guest artists to North American tour
In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, from left, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during the concert of their 'No Filter' Europe Tour 2017 at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 3:12PM EDT
NEW YORK - The Rolling Stones are getting some company on their North American tour.
The rockers announced Wednesday they'll be joined by an eclectic group of guest artists as the No Filter Tour travels the continent.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones will be on hand when the tour launches at Chicago's Soldier Field on June 21, followed by Whiskey Myers on the second Chicago date, June 25.
The only Canadian stop in Oro-Medonte, Ont., will also feature Sloan, The Glorious Sons, The Beaches, One Bad Son, and versatile cover band Dwayne Gretzky.
Gary Clark Jr. will perform at the Stones' show in Foxboro, Mass.
The Wombats will play Aug. 1 at MetLife Stadium outside New York City, with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real on the second date.
Juanes helps wrap things up in Miami on Aug. 31.
The No Filter Tour was delayed after doctors told 75-year-old Mick Jagger in late March that he needed medical treatment.
-With files from The Canadian Press
