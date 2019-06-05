

The Associated Press





NEW YORK - The Rolling Stones are getting some company on their North American tour.

The rockers announced Wednesday they'll be joined by an eclectic group of guest artists as the No Filter Tour travels the continent.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones will be on hand when the tour launches at Chicago's Soldier Field on June 21, followed by Whiskey Myers on the second Chicago date, June 25.

The only Canadian stop in Oro-Medonte, Ont., will also feature Sloan, The Glorious Sons, The Beaches, One Bad Son, and versatile cover band Dwayne Gretzky.

Gary Clark Jr. will perform at the Stones ' show in Foxboro, Mass.

The Wombats will play Aug. 1 at MetLife Stadium outside New York City, with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real on the second date.

Juanes helps wrap things up in Miami on Aug. 31.

The No Filter Tour was delayed after doctors told 75-year-old Mick Jagger in late March that he needed medical treatment.

-With files from The Canadian Press