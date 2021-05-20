Tragically Hip unearth lost 'Road Apples' recordings for new six-track album
The Tragically Hip, from left, Gord Sinclair, Johnny Fay, Rob Baker and Paul Langlois arrive on the red carpet for the movie "Long Time Running" during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Wednesday, September 13, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share:
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 20, 2021 10:09AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 20, 2021 10:10AM EDT
TORONTO - The Tragically Hip is giving their fans something to sing about with a new album of long-lost recordings.
The Kingston, Ont., band says they recently discovered six unreleased tracks, mostly from studio sessions for their 1991 album “Road Apples.”
The Hip will release the collection Friday under the name “Saskadelphia,” a nod to the original working title of their chart-topping second album, which included “Little Bones” and “Long Time Running.”
“Saskadelphia” includes lead single “Ouch,” a gritty barroom fireball with the late Gord Downie growling lyrics against a wall of guitars, and “Crack,” among the band's most effervescent rock tracks.
The album is rounded out with a live version of “Montreal,” a song the band says was written shortly after the 1989 massacre at Ecole Polytechnique.
Recorded at what's now known as the Bell Centre on Dec. 7, 2000, the day after the 11th anniversary of the massacre, Downie introduces “Montreal” as a song about “the identification process.”
Guitarist Rob Baker says he believes Downie was referring to the identification of a dead body, as the lyrics recount a family preparing their daughter for her funeral.
“Saskadelphia” will be released on streaming services, vinyl and CD on Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021.
Share:
More Music News
- Tragically Hip unearth lost 'Road Apples' recordings for new six-track album
- Harvey Mason jr. becomes official CEO of Recording Academy
- The Tragically Hip to perform with Feist on Juno Awards broadcast June 6
- Justin Bieber postpones Canadian summer tour dates until 2022
- In major decision, Grammys cut nomination review committees
Top Entertainment News
- Prince William receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- Schwarzenegger, Abrams make pitch for movie theatre return
- Actor Masterson's ex says she had to pull hair to stop rape
- Cineplex urges provincial 'consistency,' fed support as most theatres remain closed
- 'I am proud.' Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary