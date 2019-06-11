

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Oprah Winfrey is stepping aside to make way for the Toronto Raptors.

Plans to bring the famed TV host and inspirational speaker to Toronto on Friday have been scrapped as the NBA Finals push ahead to Game 6 in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday.

If the Raptors lose the match, the team would return to their home city for Game 7 on Sunday night.

Promoter Live Nation says Winfrey's "Your Path Made Clear" speaking engagement at the Scotiabank Arena has been pulled from the schedule.

The organizer says the cancellation is "due to the ongoing NBA Finals schedule and continuing requirements for Scotiabank Arena by the NBA."

Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.