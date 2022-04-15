Prince Harry, Meghan visit Invictus Games competitors
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, talk to mayor Jan van Zanen, left, when arriving at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday, April 16, 2022, in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 15, 2022 6:46AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 15, 2022 2:01PM EDT
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan greeted competitors at the Invictus Games in The Hague today.
The event came a day after the couple visited Harry's grandmother the Queen at Windsor Castle yesterday on their way to the Netherlands.
Harry is a founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military personnel and veterans.
Harry and Meghan got an enthusiastic welcome from cheering competitors at the games site in a park.
The event opens tomorrow and runs through April 22nd.
The queen is expected to miss the royal family’s Easter Sunday church service.
After a recent mild case of COVID-19 she has returned to performing royal duties, including virtual audiences with politicians and diplomats.