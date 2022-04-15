

The Associated Press





Prince Harry and his wife Meghan greeted competitors at the Invictus Games in The Hague today.

The event came a day after the couple visited Harry's grandmother the Queen at Windsor Castle yesterday on their way to the Netherlands.

Harry is a founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military personnel and veterans.

Harry and Meghan got an enthusiastic welcome from cheering competitors at the games site in a park.

The event opens tomorrow and runs through April 22nd.

The queen is expected to miss the royal family’s Easter Sunday church service.

After a recent mild case of COVID-19 she has returned to performing royal duties, including virtual audiences with politicians and diplomats.