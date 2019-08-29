UK's Princess Charlotte to start school next week
FILE - In this Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince William holds the hands of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London. Kensington Palace said Thursday Aug. 29, 2019, that the four-year-old daughter of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte will attend her first day of school upcoming Sept. 5. Charlotte and six-year-old Prince George will be students at Thomas’s Battersea school in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 4:03PM EDT
LONDON - Britain's Princess Charlotte will soon be starting school, and she'll have her older brother to help her get used to a new place.
Kensington Palace said Thursday that the 4-year-old princess will attend her first day of school on Sept. 5.
Charlotte and 6-year-old Prince George will be students at Thomas's Battersea school in London.
The palace says parents Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, will take their two oldest children to school that day.