

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in after fire engulfed an under construction home in Unionville overnight.

The blaze broke out at the residence on Annina Crescent near Highway 407 and McCowan Road at around 1:30 a.m.

Markham Fire Chief Dave Decker tells CP24 that by the time crews arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Nobody is believed to have been home at the time, he said.

As of 5 a.m., firefighters remained on scene putting out hot spots from an exterior position.

Decker, however, told CP24 that crews will not be able to go inside the building until city engineers assess whether it is structurally sound.

Images from the scene show significant damage to the home, including a roof that appears to have mostly collapsed.

The cause of the fire is not immediately clear.