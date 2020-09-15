

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Asymptomatic Ontarians who want to get tested for COVID-19 may soon be able to avoid the “ridiculous” lineups at some assessment centres and head to their local pharmacy instead, according to Premier Doug Ford.

There have been large lineups reported at many of the assessment centres across the GTA in recent days with some people reporting waits of up to three hours just to get a test.

At his daily COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Ford was asked about the lines and conceded that they have gotten “ridiculous.”

He said that one way his government plans to address the issue is by providing testing at some pharmacies with a formal announcement expected in the coming days.

Efforts are also underway to boost the province’s testing capacity, he said.

“I am not going to say that 100 per cent but I can tell you we are all over it. I had a personal call with the CEO of Shoppers (Drug Mart) today and I don’t want to just mention Shoppers because there are other great pharmacies out there that are willing to jump in but we are doing everything we can to move this forward rapidly,” he said. “Just stay tuned over the next day or two and we will have an announcement. I just don’t want to announce anything until all the ducks are in a row there.”

The province was last in Canada on a per capita basis for testing earlier in the pandemic but has now led the country in that statistic for several months, turning around another 27,664 tests over just the last 24 hours.

The large numbers of people opting to get tested in recent days and weeks has, however, led to big lineups at some assessment centres.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said that Ontario health officials “did anticipate an increase in the lineups” at assessment centres particularly with students heading back to school “but not to this extent.”

“The good news here is that people are going to be tested. If they have concerns, if they have some symptoms, if they feel that they have been in touch with somebody with COVID-19 we want them to be tested. But they also deserve to be tested in a timely manner and we are aware that there are some significant lineups in many parts of Ontario,” she told reporters. “We are looking at the best way to address those issues whether it be through pharmacies, through labs or other ways to enhance our assessment facilities.”

Ford said that the plan is to allow asymptomatic individuals to get tested at some pharmacy locations, thus “taking the burden off” assessment centres that “potentially have a lot more sick people.”

In August, Loblaws announced that asymptomatic individuals in Alberta would be able to get a COVID-19 test at all of its pharmacy locations, including Shoppers Drug Mart locations.