Police say human remains have been located during the search for a Markham, Ont. woman who went missing last week.

York Regional Police (YRP) said the remains, which have not yet been identified, were found more than 100 kilometres northeast of Markham in the area of Palestine and Fenel roads in Kawartha Lakes.

They were located at approximately 5 p.m. on July 30 as search and rescue crews combed the area for Ying Zhang.

Investigators said earlier this week that a suspect vehicle, described as a white van, was seen near the site of Zhang’s disappearance on July 25 near Woodbine Avenue and Steelcase Road.

Police said investigators believe the van travelled to Kawartha Lakes the same day that Zhang disappeared.

“Investigators are seeking additional witnesses who were in this area at the time or who may have seen the accused or vehicle in the area of Kirkfield in Kawartha Lakes,” police said in an update on Wednesday.

YRP said the Office of the Chief Coroner is examining the remains as investigators await the results.

26-year-old Changlin Yang, of East Gwillimbury, Ont., has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault in connection with Zhang’s disappearance. It’s unclear if he was driving the white van the day Zhang went missing.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday, YRP Const. James Dickson said police haven’t confirmed any relationship between Zhang and the accused at this time, but they do believe the incident was targeted.

"There's no indication of anyone outstanding, but investigators will be continuing to look," Dickson said when asked whether police believe others were involved in the kidnapping.

Dickson added that police aren’t sure if Zhang is alive or deceased at this point and said investigators have information to suggest she was assaulted at the scene of her disappearance.

CTV News Toronto previously reported that Zhang worked at a wellness centre at a commercial plaza near Woodbine and Steelcase. Her family reported her missing on the evening of July 25 when she didn't return home from work.

Zhang is described by police as five-foot-seven with a medium build and straight, shoulder-length, black and grey hair. Police said that she was last seen wearing blue scrubs and a jade bracelet on her left hand at the time of her disappearance.

Ontario Provincial Police are providing YRP homicide investigators with assistance in their search for Zhang. Dickson said the area of Kawartha Lakes that police are searching is densely wooded and filled with bodies of water.

“And we're working with our partners at the OPP. with our search and rescue teams, as well with canine and our air support, to try and narrow the fields and search,” he said.

With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman