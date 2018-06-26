Drug resistance: The climate change of human health. Is Canada ready?
Wendy Gould holds the cremated remains of her late husband George Gould at her home, in Aldergrove, B.C., on Friday May 25, 2018. Wendy and George Gould were supposed to grow old together. But Wendy says their future was ripped away from them when George contracted a drug-resistant infection in a Vancouver hospital. During the final 18 months of his life, she says George was admitted to hospital 22 times for intravenous antibiotics that triggered violent nausea and frightening hallucinations. In January, he died in an isolation unit at age 58. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Laura Kane and Aleksandra Sagan, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 10:48AM EDT
ALDERGROVE, B.C. - Canadian Press reporters travelled to South Africa and India to investigate the growing epidemic of drug resistance, which experts describe as the single greatest threat to human health on the planet. This is the first story of a six-part series exploring how the unfettered use of antibiotics pushes humanity closer to a post-antibiotic era in which common infections may be impossible to treat. The R. James Travers Foreign Corresponding Fellowship helped fund the project.