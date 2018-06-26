Wendy Gould holds the cremated remains of her late husband George Gould at her home, in Aldergrove, B.C., on Friday May 25, 2018. Wendy and George Gould were supposed to grow old together. But Wendy says their future was ripped away from them when George contracted a drug-resistant infection in a Vancouver hospital. During the final 18 months of his life, she says George was admitted to hospital 22 times for intravenous antibiotics that triggered violent nausea and frightening hallucinations. In January, he died in an isolation unit at age 58. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck