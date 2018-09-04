Feds: Stolen ruby slippers worn in 'Wizard of Oz' recovered
FILE - This April 10, 1996, file photo shows one of the four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" on display during a media tour of the "America's Smithsonian" traveling exhibition in Kansas City, Mo. Federal authorities say they have recovered a pair of ruby slippers worn by Garland that were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minn., in August 2005 when someone went through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 10:06AM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS -- Federal authorities say they have recovered pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" that were stolen from a Minnesota museum 13 years ago.
The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in August 2005 when someone went through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million.
Four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Garland in the movie are known to exist. The shoes are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the ruby colour comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.