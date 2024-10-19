Ontario police see increase in wildlife-related collisions

An OPP vehicle is shown parked in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy

Ontario Provincial Police say they have seen an increase in wildlife-related collisions over the past three years and are reminding drivers to be cautious on the road.

According to OPP, there were 2,193 wildlife-related collisions in central Ontario last year, up from 2,053 reported in 2022. In 2021, there were 1,820 collisions involving animals.

Police are raising awareness as most collisions occur between October and December.

Police say 85.5 percent involved deer, which are more active during the end of the year due to mating season.

“If you see wildlife near the road, reduce your speed and be prepared to stop. Honk your horn to alert the animal and signal other drivers. Let’s work together to ensure a safe driving environment for everyone,” police say.

Here are other police safety tips for drivers: