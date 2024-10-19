Ontario police see increase in wildlife-related collisions

Ontario Provincial Police say they have seen an increase in wildlife-related collisions over the past three years and are reminding drivers to be cautious on the road.
According to OPP, there were 2,193 wildlife-related collisions in central Ontario last year, up from 2,053 reported in 2022. In 2021, there were 1,820 collisions involving animals.
Police are raising awareness as most collisions occur between October and December.
Police say 85.5 percent involved deer, which are more active during the end of the year due to mating season.
“If you see wildlife near the road, reduce your speed and be prepared to stop. Honk your horn to alert the animal and signal other drivers. Let’s work together to ensure a safe driving environment for everyone,” police say.
Here are other police safety tips for drivers:
- Slower speeds give you more time to react if an animal suddenly appears on the road, especially at dawn or dusk when visibility is reduced.
- Use caution in areas of known high animal populations, which are often indicated by roadway signs.
- When driving at night, use high beams on empty roads when there’s no oncoming traffic to give yourself more time to spot and react to wildlife on the road.
- Look for reflections from your headlights, which often catch the eyes of wildlife.
- If a collision seems imminent, it’s safer to brake firmly rather than swerving, which could lead to losing control of your vehicle or colliding with another vehicle or fixed object.
- Always stay sober, alert, undistracted and seat-belted when driving.