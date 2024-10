Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)

Police are investigating after a dog was located with a gunshot wound in a Whitby neighbourhood.

Police say that it happened in the vicinity of Mary and Garden streets on Thursday morning.

The dog has been rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment, according to police.

Investigators say that officers are continuing to search the surrounding area for other victims.

At this point no information has been released about a possible suspect or suspects.

Police continue to investigate.