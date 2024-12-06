80-year-old driver charged with stunt driving in Tweed, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say an 80-year-old driver in Tweed, Ont. was charged with stunt driving. (X/OPP East Region)

A senior was caught driving double the speed limit in Tweed, Ont. on Thursday, according to police.

It happened on Highway 37 in the municipality north of Belleville, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet.

Officers with the OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team said they spotted the 80-year-old driver speeding at 159 km/h in a 80 km/h zone.

Police said his licence was expired at the time of the alleged offence. He was charged with stunt driving.

The driver’s licence was immediately suspended for 30 days and their vehicle will be impounded for two weeks as a result of the charge, police said.

“He also faces a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerit points and a one-year driving prohibition upon conviction,” the OPP said.