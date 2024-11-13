Three Toronto men facing 85 criminal charges in gun and drug trafficking investigation

A quantity of guns and drugs that were seized as part of 'Operation Medusa' are shown. (Halton Regional Police Service)

Three Toronto men are facing a combined 85 criminal charges after a months-long investigation into the trafficking of cocaine throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Halton police say that the investigation, dubbed ‘Project Medusa,’ was led by its organized crime unit and culminated on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 with the arrest of the suspects and the execution of four search warrants in the Toronto area.

As a result of the investigation, police seized a significant amount of drugs, including seven kilograms of cocaine, half a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, half a kilogram of fentanyl and 678 Oxycodone tablets.

Police also seized nine firearms, $60,000 in bundled currency and a re-vinned Mercedes that was being operated by one of the accused.

Police allege that the suspects were involved in the “the distribution of illicit drugs, primarily cocaine, in Halton region and the surrounding GTA.”

“Project Medusa exemplifies the unwavering commitment of the Halton Regional Police Service to community safety,” Supt. Dave Stewart said in a press release. “Through meticulous investigation over several months, our officers successfully removed nine illegal firearms, and a large quantity of illicit drugs from our streets. The successful conclusion of Project Medusa has undoubtedly made Halton region and the GTA a safer place for all.”

Police say that Abdulwahab Shiekh, 29, is facing 65 charges while Trevor Beriault, 33, is facing 19 charges and Michael Estrada Souza, 31 is facing a single charge for possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are “anticipated.”