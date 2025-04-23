Two 15-year-olds among 4 suspects arrested in connection with robbery at Burlington mall

On the scene where a reportedly stolen vehicle crashed near the Trafalgar Road offramp in Oakville. (CTV News Toronto/David Ritchie)

Two 15-year-olds are among the four suspects arrested following a robbery at a mall in Burlington earlier this week.

Police say they were called to Mapleview Shopping Centre at around 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, for reports of four masked suspects allegedly ripping phones off display cases at a Telus store.

No weapons were used and nobody was physically injured during the robbery, police say.

Officers say the suspects took off in a white Honda CRV that was allegedly stolen out of Toronto. They add a fifth suspect was driving the vehicle, which was driven on the QEW eastbound at Brant Street and later crashed at the Trafalgar Road offramp in Oakville.

Police say all five suspects attempted to run away from the collision, but four of them were quickly arrested by responding officers. Officials add nobody was seriously injured in the collision.

In a release issued on Wednesday, police say they charged two 15-year-old boys and two 19-year-olds—identified as Toronto resident Bernard Aquino and Ajax resident Malik Patino—in connection with the robbery.

All four suspects have been charged with flight from a peace officer, robbery, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Police say Aquino has also been charged with dangerous operation. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police say the outstanding suspect, who was last seen near the crash site, was wearing a Spiderman mask and a camouflage jacket.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-825-4777, ext. 2316, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.