EB Hwy. 403 closed in Hamilton following five-vehicle crash: OPP

All eastbound lanes on Highway 403 have been closed before Mohawk Road in Hamilton following a five-vehicle crash and police say that the roadway could remain closed for hours.

The collision happened just before 9 a.m.

Police say that three people were transported to local hospitals as a result, one of whom is in critical condition.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto the Lincoln Memorial Alexander Parkway.

Police say that the Highway 403 closure is expected to remain in effect until at least 1 p.m.