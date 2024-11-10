Police officer, man injured during armed confrontation in Hamilton area

Hamilton police say the officer's injuries are non-life threatening, while the man's are life-threatening.

A police officer and a man have both been injured during an armed confrontation early Saturday evening in the Hamilton area.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. at a residence in Dundas' Ainslie Wood West neighbourhood, on Main St. W., just south of Osler Dr.

Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said that the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after responding to a 911 call where he was confronted by a male with a firearm.

They also said that a man was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has since invoked its mandate, HPS said.

The SIU is called in to investigate when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

More details to come...