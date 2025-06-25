Search for missing 62-year-old Hamilton man enters third week, police focus on Flamborough area

John Edwards captured on security camera walking at an Esso gas station in Hamilton on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Hamilton Police Service)

The search for a missing 62-year-old Hamilton man has entered its third week and police are now conducting another ground search in Flamborough, where he was last seen.

John Edwards has been missing since June 11. He left St. Joseph’s Villa, a retirement home in Dundas, that Wednesday morning and has not been heard from since. Police have said it’s unusual for him not to return home.

John Edwards John Edwards, 62, has been missing since June 11, 2025. (Hamilton Police Service)

Edwards’ last confirmed sighting was near Millgrove Side Road and Cummingsville Drive. He was caught on a surveillance camera walking southbound at 4:08 p.m. on June 11.

In an update on Wednesday, police said they are focusing their search in that area and have set up a command post at Millgrove United Church, near Concession 5 West and Millgrove Side Road.

“Recent confirmed surveillance footage has shown Mr. Edwards travelled further than initially believed, making his way on foot into rural Flamborough,” police said.

The area where he was last seen is about 10 kilometres away from St. Joseph’s Villa.

“His movements appear unpredictable, and he is not carrying a phone, ID, or money, which severely limits tracking options,” police added.

They are concerned for his safety given the recent heat wave in the region.

“At this time, there is no indication of foul play, but due to the recent extreme heat and Mr. Edwards’ cognitive vulnerabilities, the risk to his wellbeing is significant, and the situation remains deeply concerning,” police said, noting that he has cognitive impairments similar to dementia.

They are asking anyone with information that may assist in locating Edwards to call 905-546-3886, 905-540-8549 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

“Every detail matters in helping us bring Mr. Edwards home safely,” police said.