Police to set up command post for Dundas, Ont. man missing for more than 2 months

Police in Hamilton are stepping up their search for a 62-year-old man who disappeared more than two months ago.

John Edwards was reported missing on June 11 from his Dundas, Ont. residence. Police say he left St. Joseph’s Villa, at 56 Governors Rd., just west of Ogilvie Street, that day at around 9:15 a.m.

Investigators have said that Edwards lives with cognitive impairments similar to dementia and that he was not carrying a cell phone, identification, or money.

Edwards is described as white, 62 years old, five-foot-11 and 214 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing baggy shorts, a striped blue t-shirt, white socks, running shoes, and possibly a ball cap. He also walks with a slight shuffle and may be carrying a small, light-coloured ball in his hand, police said.

On Tuesday, at around 10 a.m., Hamilton Police Service will be setting up a temporary command post at Millgrove Community Centre, at 855 Millgrove Side Rd., as part of their “ongoing efforts” to find Edwards.

“Specialized search techniques will be deployed in the area, including canine units and Hamilton Police Ground Search & Rescue personnel,” they said, noting that this investigation remains active and is being led by the Missing Persons Unit.

John Edwards missing Missing person John Edwards is seen in surveillance footage. (HPS photo)

At the time of Edwards’ disappearance, police conducted extensive ground searches, including in rural Flamborough, and reviewed “hours of surveillance footage in an effort to retrace (his) movements and locate him safely.”

As a result, they were able to positively track him through various locations in Dundas throughout the morning and afternoon of June 11, however they said his movements “included frequent stops, seemingly to pick up items from the ground, and lacked a clear destination.”

Investigators said a tip from Milton also placed a man resembling Edwards walking east along the pipeline between Bennett Boulevard and Thompson Road South around 11 a.m. on either June 20 or June 21.

In late June, Hamilton police established a command post at a church about 10 kilometres away from Edwards’ residence as part of a search for him in rural Flamborough.

Since then, they’ve “actively pursued numerous tips, reviewed potential sightings, and collected surveillance footage from across the region, many of which have been ruled out.”

Police also said that there is no indication of foul play in Edward’s disappearance, “but due to the recent extreme heat and (his) cognitive vulnerabilities, the risk to his wellbeing is significant, and the situation remains deeply concerning.”

Hamilton police are asking the community to “remain vigilant” and share any information that may assist in locating Edwards with them at 905-540-8549 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.