One dead, three to hospital following Brampton quadruple shooting: PRP

One woman is dead and three other people are in the hospital following a quadruple shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning.
According to police, the shootings happened in the Rutherford Rd S and Selby Rd area just after 6 a.m.
Peel EMS said that three of the victims are women and one is a man. Two of the female victims, including the woman who died, had “multiple gunshot wounds.”
The third woman and the male victim were both sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds, EMS said.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects at this time.
Rutherford Road near Glidden and Shelby remains closed at this time.
SHOOTING:— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 19, 2024
- Rutherford Rd S/Selby Rd #Brampton
- 1 victim pronounced on scene
- 1 victim to Trauma Centre with serious injuries; 1 victim to hospital with minor injuries
- Will update when we have more info
- Rutherford Rd closed b/w Glidden & Selby
- C/R at 6:06 am
- PR240336221