Peel police investigating incident during protest at Hindu temple in Brampton

Several police cruisers are seen outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating an incident during a demonstration at a Hindu temple in Brampton.

In a statement posted on social media Sunday afternoon, police said they were aware of the protest taking place in the northeast end of the city.

“While we respect the individual rights to protest as per the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, our duty and responsibility remains to maintain public order and ensure the safety of everyone,” the statement reads.

“As such, we are asking for the cooperation of the public to engage and facilitate in a peaceful and lawful protest.”

Peel police added they will have an increased and visible presence to monitor the situation, warning that acts of violence, threats of violence or vandalism will be investigated.

Brampton Hindu temple Peel Regional Police officers are standing outside of the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Videos circulating on social media appear to show an altercation at the front entrance of Hindu Sabha Mandir involving protesters waving Khalistan flags.

Police told CP24 that no arrests have been made.

Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah also posted a statement on social media, saying violence and criminal acts will not be tolerated.

“We respect the right to protest in a peaceful & safe manner but will not tolerate violence & criminal acts, those that do participate in this activity will be pursued, arrested and charged,” the chief wrote.

Our police service will have a large presence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in #Brampton. We respect the right to protest in a peaceful & safe manner but will not tolerate violence & criminal acts, those that do participate in this activity will be pursued, arrested & charged. https://t.co/5tpoCLTsAW — Chief Nishan Duraiappah (@ChiefNish) November 3, 2024

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown wrote in a post on social media that he was disappointed to hear about the “acts of violence” outside of Hindu Sabha.

“Religious freedom is a foundational value in Canada. Everyone should feel safe in their place of worship. I strongly condemn any acts of violence outside of a place of worship,” Brown wrote, adding that he has complete confidence that Peel police “will do everything in their authority to keep the peace and hold those accountable who commit acts of violence.”

The incident comes amid the ongoing tension between the Canadian and Indian governments. Ottawa has accused India’s home minister as the person behind the targeting of Sikh separatists in the country.

The Indian government has vehemently rejected the accusation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called what happened at the temple “unacceptable.”

“Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident,” Trudeau wrote in a social media post.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also condemned the incident.

“Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today,” Poilievre posted online. “All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally. I will unite our people and end the chaos.”

“Every Canadian must be free to visit their place of worship in peace,” Singh said in a social media post. “Violence anywhere is wrong. I join community leaders in calling for peace.”