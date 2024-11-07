1,200 Brampton city workers go on strike

Some 1,200 City of Brampton workers are on strike as of this morning, affecting a range of possible services from recreation to transit.

The workers, represented by CUPE Local 831, have been in negotiations to reach a new contract with the city for months, but no deal has been hammered out so far.

“We’ve been looking to renew contracts since March 31 and unfortunately we had a strike deadline last night. We extended it twice to 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., and we’re just not there,” CUPE Local 831 President Fabio Gazzola told CP24 outside Brampton City Hall Thursday as workers marched a picket line. “Our needs, our proposals are reasonable.”

Gazzola said the main sticking point in negotiations is around wages. He said that while wages have gone up for non-unionized employees at the city, unionized workers have fallen behind.

“Our goal is to get a deal for the for the members, but you know, the employer needs to respect us as well,” he said. “The cost of inflation, the Consumer Price Index has skyrocketed over the last five years. When we were locked in for a five year deal, you know, we fell behind. All we’re trying to do is catch up.”

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour issued a no board report on Oct. 21, paving the way for workers to begin striking as of Nov. 7. A message posted to the union’s website early Thursday said workers are now on strike.

“As a result of the potential labour disruption, some city services may be affected,” the City of Brampton said in a post on its website. “The city is prioritizing its essential and emergency services to support residents, businesses and the community throughout a pending labour disruption.”

In particular, transit service could be impacted and the city is advising transit users to make alternate plans.

“While the city will take all possible steps to maintain transit schedules, transit service may be impacted and it is recommended that Brampton Transit riders make alternate travel plans,” the city’s statement read.

Emergency services are operating as normal, while other services are running but may be limited or have longer wait times.

The city advised that residents coming to city hall “should expect significant delays” in accessing the building and will need to cross the picket line to enter the facility.

The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the strike Thursday.