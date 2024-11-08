Man charged, two others wanted in connection with Monday’s demonstration outside Brampton temple

Peel police have ordered demonstrators at a Hindu temple in Brampton to disperse after a weapon was seen by officers.

A man has been charged with public incitement of hatred after a video captured someone calling for groups to storm Sikh temples during a demonstration in Brampton earlier this week.

It occurred outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir on The Gore Road on Monday evening. Peel Regional Police said, “Tensions between opposing sides increased,” which prompted them to deploy their Public Order Unit to disperse the crowd.

Officers also observed people with weapons, leading them to announce that the demonstration as unlawful.

“Following the demonstrations, several videos began to circulate online which captured several offences taking place including a video of an individual using a loudspeaker inciting violence and hate,” Peel police Const. Tyler Bell-Morena said in a video statement.

Police then launched an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of 57-year-old Ranendra Lal Banerjee of Toronto on Wednesday. After being charged, he was released with conditions and is set to appear at a Brampton court later.

Police have also issued arrest warrants for 24-year-old Armaan Gahlot of Kitchener and 22-year-old Arpit, who they say has no surname. They are wanted for uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, conspiracy to commit assault with a weapon and conspiracy to commit mischief.

The two are urged to seek legal counsel and turn themselves into the police.

“As investigators make attempts to locate these individuals, they’re being encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn themselves into police,” Bell-Morena said.

He added, “Peel Regional Police respects the rights of all people to assemble lawfully and peacefully. However, violence and criminality are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Our service will fully investigate any such incidents.”

Monday’s demonstration came a day after a different protest involving people waving Khalistan flags outside the temple turned violent.

The protesters, who were calling for Sikh independence in India, clashed with worshippers while Indian officials were inside the temple hosting a financial workshop for seniors.

Politicians from all levels of government have condemned the recent incidents. Ontario municipalities are now considering creating a bylaw that would prohibit protests near institutions such as places of worship and schools.

Officials representing Hindu temples and Sikh gurdwaras have also come out to condemn the violent incidents, saying they are unacceptable.

“Nobody should feel unsafe inside and around their place of worship,” the president of Hindu Sabha said in a written statement on Wednesday. “Hindu Sabha stands for peace, happiness within our both communities.

The Hindu temple confirmed that it suspended one of its priests for allegedly promoting hateful speech.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Jarmanjit Singh with the Ontario Gurdwaras Committee said the incidents are not because there is a conflict between Hindus and Sikhs but due to “pro-India” groups.

“Our message is clear: this isn’t a clash between Hindus and Sikhs. We welcome Hindus and vice versa,” Singh said.

Bhagat Singh Brar, also with the Ontario Gurdwaras Committee, added Sunday’s protest wasn’t against the Hindu community but against the Indian officials providing consular services at the temple.

Canada has recently accused India’s home minister of targeting Sikh activists, which the Indian government has denied. Last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that there were “credible allegations” that the Indian government was linked to the killing of a British Columbia Sikh activist.

On Thursday, India’s consulate in Toronto said it was suspending some of its diplomatic visits to process paperwork at places like religious temples in the wake of the violent incidents.

