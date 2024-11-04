India’s Modi condemns attack on Hindu temple in Brampton

Peel Regional Police officers are standing outside of the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned a “deliberate attack” on a Hindu temple in Canada, saying on Monday that he expected the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

In a rare comment at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries, Modi also said in a social media post that attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats in Canada were “equally appalling.”

Narendra Modi Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the BRICS Summit narrow format session in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Alexander Nemenov, Pool Photo via AP) (AP)

Earlier in the day, India’s foreign ministry said the violence on Sunday at a temple in Brampton, Ontario, was perpetrated by “extremists and separatists.”

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi)