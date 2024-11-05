Noxious substance sprayed at Brampton protest, police say

Peel police respond to a protest on The Gore Road in Brampton on Nov. 4, 2024.

Peel police are searching for a suspect who sprayed a noxious substance at a protest in Brampton Monday night.

Police didn’t say where the demonstration took place, but said officers were in the area of The Gore Road between the hours of 4 p.m. and 4 a.m. in response to a demonstration.

One victim sustained minor injuries after the substance was sprayed and cleared by paramedics at the scene.

The exact location of the incident is unknown, but Peel police previously ordered a crowd that was gathered outside a Hindu temple on Monday night, near The Gore Road and Tyler Avenue, to disperse after weapons were observed in the crowd.

It’s unclear what weapons police saw.

Before that, on Sunday afternoon, a demonstration outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple, involving people waving Khalistan flags, turned violent. The protesters, who were calling for Sikh independence in India, clashed with worshippers while Indian officials were inside the temple hosting a financial workshop for seniors.

Videos from the scene showed the two groups brawling with each other and using sticks and flag poles as weapons.

Three people were arrested in connection with that protest and a Peel police officer who was observed taking part in the demonstration was suspended. A police officer was also injured in the brawl.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi both issued statements about Sunday’s violence, with the latter calling it a “deliberate attack.”

Relations between the two countries have hit a low point recently, with Ottawa last month accusing India’s home minister Amit Shah of targeting Sikh activists, which the Indian government has rejected. Last year. Trudeau said there were “credible allegations” that the Indian government was connected to the assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June 2023.

In an interview on Tuesday, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown didn’t mince words about the protests.

“The vast majority of Hindu families and Sikh families are peaceful and loving. But there are bad apples, idiots that need to be made an example of,” he said.

With files from Bryann Aguilar